Four charges against senior citizen who attempted to run over police at Penang road block

A senior citizen who attempted to run over two policemen on duty at a roadblock last week was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today on four charges. — Reuters pic

BALIK PULAU, June 2 — A senior citizen who attempted to run over two policemen on duty at a roadblock last week was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today on four charges, including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, Lim Seong Joo, 63, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all the charges before Magistrate Nor Azzuin Abd Moati.

On the first count, Lim was charged with obstructing Lance Corporal Mohd Shafizan Abd Samad and Lance Corporal Muhamad Azaman Mat Saad from discharging their public function by deliberately not stopping his car for inspection by the two policemen at a road block during Ops Mabuk.

The second charge was for using the words “police bodoh” against ASP Abdul Halim Harun with the intention of insulting the modesty of the police officer, an offence under under Section 509 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both. upon conviction.

On the third and fourth count, Lim was charged under the Road Transport Act with reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Solok Bayan Indah, Queensbay Bayan Lepas, near here at 10.30pm on May 30.

He was allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety on each charge and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and his driving license to be suspended pending disposal of the case.

The court set July 13 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Rais Imran Hamid prosecuted, while lawyer Datin A. Punithawathi, represented Lim. — Bernama