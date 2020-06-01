FT minister: Freeze the award of alcohol licence permits

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said the government should stop issuing new licenses to sell liquor until a guideline and legal revision can be done. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said the government should stop issuing new licenses to sell liquor until a guideline and legal revision can be done.

In addition, he said the premises licensing for shops selling alcohol beverages needed to be tightened by the local authorities following the incidents of road accidents involving drunk drivers.

“With accidents involving drunk drivers, it is apt to freeze the issuance of new permits for alcohol retailing until a guideline and legal revision are done. The premises licensing from the local authorities must be tightened,” he tweeted today.

Lately, several accident cases involving drunk drivers some of which also involved deaths had taken place. — Bernama