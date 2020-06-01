CMCO: Perlis allows 30 people for Friday prayers at mosque beginning June 5

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ARAU, June 1 — Perlis has allowed more individuals to perform the Friday prayers as well as the five daily prayers at the mosque beginning June 5.

Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), in a statement today, said for Friday prayers members of the congregation would be increased to 30 people while for the five daily prayers, the number would be limited to 12 individuals.

The decision was made after obtaining the consent from the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, by taking into account the practice of ‘maqasid syariah’ in preserving life and health.

“For Friday prayers, the number is likely to increase in the following weeks based on the announcement from MAIPs to be made from time to time, by taking into account the latest decision of the government.

“Meanwhile, for daily prayers, two Royal Malaysia Police personnel will be monitoring the congregation, and if situation is under control they will be allowed to join the prayers,” said Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also MAIPs president.

The selection of individuals to participate in the congregations will be determined by the mosque committee and Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said, in order to maintain health and safety, the qualifications of individuals selected should include of having no symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and flu.

In addition, these individuals are of those with no history of serious illness such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, cancer and no history of travelling to prohibited places or red zone area as well as had no close contact with Covid-19 infected person.

Everyone is also required to adhere to the existing guidelines for praying in mosque including to record attendance for social tracking purposes, checking body temperature, applying hand sanitisers, wearing face mask and to maintain social distancing.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said any violation of the guidelines could result in the permission to hold prayers to be withdrawn.

He said the safety precautionary measures should not only be practised while in the mosque, but it should cover every aspects as prescribed by the authorities. — Bernama