Ampang Jaya Municipal Council advised to inspect houses in Bukit Antarabangsa landslide area

A general view of an area affected by landslide at Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) will inspect more than 20 houses in the vicinity of a landslide at Taman Kelab Ukay 4, Bukit Antarabangsa, near here, to ensure the houses are safe for occupation.

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib said a thorough inspection would be conducted on the related houses even though the Saturday incident had only affected seven homes.

“The technical team should monitor and find ways to prevent the same incident (landslide) from happening again,” he said after observing repair works at the area today.

Ismail also advised the residents to give their cooperation throughout the restoration process, expected to take up to six months.

In the incident, seven double-storey terrace houses at the residential area were affected by a landslide behind their homes.

Thirty-two people from six families were instructed to vacate their homes and they are now being put up at De Palma Hotel, Ampang for a week before they look for other accommodations.

Meanwhile, MPAJ president Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said the council has appointed a contractor to conduct a study including the slope and soil settlement in the area before resuming with the restoration works.

According to him, they will focus on the seven affected units and will start to monitor other houses today.

“We’ve discovered that some of these houses already have cracks, the main house is stable but (the cracks) it’s on the building extension, we will conduct a study and investigate first,” he said.

On the rent compensation to the affected residents, he said they would hold a meeting on Thursday to decide on the matter. — Bernama