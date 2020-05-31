Ismail Sabri: Bank ATMs may resume pre-MCO hours from tomorrow

Members of the public observe social distancing guidelines as they queue outside a Public Bank branch in Ipoh March 26, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Banks will no longer be limited to opening their automated teller machines (ATMs) between 8am and 8pm starting tomorrow, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.



However, the defence minister issued a reminder for social distancing guidelines to be maintained.



“Therefore the government decided that the ATM operation hours, which previously operated from 8am till 8pm, can now operate just like before the time the Movement Control Order (MCO) was introduced,” he added.



MORE TO COME