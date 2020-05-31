Girl dies after being stung by hornets in Terengganu

The girl died due to internal organ failure from toxin caused by the hornet stings. — AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 31 — An eight-year-old girl, who was reported in critical condition after being stung by hornets in an incident at Felda Kerteh 4 in Dungun yesterday, died early today.

Terengganu Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the girl died at 1.30am at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

“The girl, with 65 hornet stings, was admitted to HSNZ at 9.17pm yesterday from Dungun Hospital. She died due to internal organ failure from toxin caused by the hornet stings,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported two siblings were rushed to HSNZ after they were believed to have been stung by hornets.

According to their mother, Rohayu Mat Lazim, 39, the two siblings — Nur Nazihah Mohd Sabri, 8, and her brother, Muhamad Azib, 6 — and their older sister were playing with some friends at a hill near their home when her son rushed into the house in pain and with swellings on his body.

She took the children to the Ketengah Jaya Clinic before they were referred to the Dungun Hospital, and then sent to HSNZ. — Bernama