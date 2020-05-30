MMEA detects 9,048 suspicious-looking vessels during MCO, CMCO

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Dawn Chin

PORT KLANG, May 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detected 9,048 suspicious-looking vessels and boats in Malaysian waters during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) and the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from March 18 to May 13.

MMEA director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said about 20 per cent of the number of boats and ships were successfully intercepted and were usually up and about to perform activities during high tide or at night without any lights on to deceive authorities.

“When they thought the MMEA was not monitoring at these times, that’s when they tried to enter our waters.

“But we are more prepared because the monitoring is done 24 hours by a mother ship equipped with an interceptor boat and radar detection system namely the Marine Monitoring System,” he told reporters here today.

According to Mohd Zubil, following the Covid-19 outbreak worldwide, the MMEA had intensified maritime control and instead of arresting them, it would chase out any vessels found encroaching Malaysian waters.

“This is to prevent MMEA personnel from being infected with Covid-19 because we do not know where the foreigners came from and whether they were Covid-19 free,” he said. — Bernama