Malaysian TV producers group calls for National Creative Industry Policy to be updated

The Malaysian Television Producers Association said the National Creative Industry Policy needs to be updated to keep pace with current developments. — Picture by Rouzes/Istock.com via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The National Creative Industry Policy (NCIP) needs to be updated to keep pace with current developments, according to the Malaysian Television Producers Association (PTVM).

PTVM president Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said this was because at present there were many new things in the creative industry involving matters related to digital film screening Over the Top (OTT) (streaming) services and a number of other platforms such as YouTube.

“In fact, the revenue from the new platform is much more lucrative than (screening) films in theatres but it is not realised by the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas).

“The computer game market has grown immensely, whether we realise it or not, and exceeded the movie market. The time has come for that to change,” he said in a statement today.

On May 27, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah reportedly said that the NCIP needed to be re-evaluated and improved to drive and boost the growth of the country’s creative industry.

At the same time, Saifuddin had said, an audit should also be conducted on the expenses incurred so far as the creative industry fund was limited. — Bernama