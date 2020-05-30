Driving schools and tests may resume starting June 1, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government has received appeals from driving schools nationwide and agreed to allow them to resume operations. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Putrajaya has decided to allow driving schools to resume operation starting this Monday, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister (security cluster) told his daily Covid-19 press conference that the government has received appeals from driving schools nationwide and agreed to allow them to resume operations.

“The special meeting has agreed to allow driving schools to begin their lessons, as well as driving tests conducted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to start their examinations starting from June 1, 2020,” he said referring to the ministerial taskforce.

“They are allowed to operate from 8 in the morning to 4 pm,” said Ismail Sabri.

Additionally, he said JPJ will put into place standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (NSC).

The SOP will include checking the students’ and the teachers’ body temperature, sanitising the interior and exterior of the vehicle after each use and identifying the capacity of the premises to ensure proper social distancing.