Two ex-Sarawak PKR lawmakers Baru Bian and See Chee How now PSB members, says party president

Selangau MP Baru Bian (pic) left PKR just before the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government last February. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, May 29 — Selangau MP Baru Bian and Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How have been accepted as members of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), its president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh revealed today.

He said they applied to be members some time ago, which the party has now accepted.

“They will officially make the announcement at a press conference at PSB headquarters tomorrow,” Wong, who is also a former state second minister of finance, told Malay Mail.

“If you ask me who will be joining them to be members of PSB, I would say thousands of them who have resigned from the previous party,” he said, referring to the state PKR.

Baru, who is a former state PKR chairman, and See could not be reached for comment, but Baru’s aide confirmed that the two have been accepted as PSB members.

“This is public knowledge. There is nothing new about it,” he said.

PSB secretary-general George Lo, when contacted by Malay Mail, said Baru and See are the only former state PKR lawmakers who have applied to join the party.

He said the grassroots leaders and branch chairmen who left PKR over the past two weeks will be joining them in PSB.

Among the grassroots who have resigned from the state PKR are former Betong chairman Noel Changgai Bucking, former Lubok Antu chairman Nicholas Bawin, Nurina Umoi Utot, Boniface Willy Tumek, Francis Teron Kadap, Engga Sageng, Simon Joseph, Dr Ricardo Baba, Sylvia Pawa and Catherine Jok Uvang.

Baru, who is also Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman, left PKR just before the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government last February, while See was sacked from PKR for undisclosed reasons.

With the acceptance of Baru and See, PSB now has six state lawmakers in the Sarawak State Assembly.

The others, apart from Wong (Bawang Assan), are Johnical Rayong (Engkilili), Datuk Ranum Mina (Opar) and Datuk Tiong Thai King (Dudong).