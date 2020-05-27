Three arrested after leading cops on high-speed chase from Ipoh to Tapah

The car rammed a police roadblock before speeding off. — Picture from Facebook/PolisDaerahIpoh

IPOH, May 27 — The police arrested three men after a 40-minute car chase from Simpang Pulai here to Chenderiang, Tapah this morning.

In the 10.30am incident, Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that the three men sped off in a Toyota Avanza when the police waved them down to stop after the driver was seen using a mobile phone while driving.

“The police tried to stop the three men, aged between 21 and 26, but they fled by ramming the police roadblock. This led to a car chase,” he told a press conference at the district police station here.

He added that the driver also rammed a roadblock near the Rural Transformation Centre in Gopeng and drove towards Kampar.

“However, when they reached Chenderiang, police personnel were forced to fire three shots at the car’s tyres as the man was driving recklessly.

“The car skidded and crashed into the pillar of a house on Jalan Chenderiang Lama. The police personnel managed to arrest the three men,” he said.

Police had to fire shots at the vehicle as they feared that the driver could endanger other motorists. — Picture from Facebook/PolisDaerahIpoh

Asmadi said that the police had to fire shots at the vehicle as they feared that the driver could endanger other motorists.

He said that all three men tested positive for methamphetamine and also had previous records for drugs.

“One of them is even wanted for a sex-related offence on a child,” he said.

He said that the police will apply to remand them on May 28.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 27 of the Police Act.