Technical glitch shuts down MACC Twitter account

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied that it had shut down its official Twitter account, explaining that the missing account is due to a “technical issue”.

In a brief statement today, MACC said it had already notified Twitter of this issue yesterday.

“In relation to the claim that MACC’s official Twitter account @SPRMMalaysia was deactivated, the MACC wishes to explain that matter was due to technical issues on the part of Twitter since yesterday.

“Subsequently, MACC had lodged a report to Twitter on the same day and that issue is now in the process of rectification and improvements.

“Therefore, claims by certain parties that state that MACC had closed the commission’s official Twitter account is not true,” it said in the statement that was carried on its official Facebook page.

MACC added it was grateful for the concern shown by everyone, but expressed hopes that the public would not speculate especially when it comes to matters involving the “image and integrity” of the MACC.

As of noon today, a check by Malay Mail of MACC’s official Twitter account @SPRMMalaysia shows a message by Twitter saying “This account does not exist”.