JASIN, April 16 — A former express bus driver and a woman have been remanded for four days, from today until Sunday, to assist in investigations into alleged dangerous driving.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Mazana Sinin at the Jasin Magistrate’s Court to facilitate investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The suspects, aged 36 and 21, were detained after presenting themselves at the Jasin District Police Headquarters (IPD) yesterday to give their statements.

They are being investigated over an incident involving the former driver, who was alleged to have driven dangerously while engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

The incident is believed to have taken place on April 12 at about 7.30 pm near the southbound entrance of the Bemban Rest and Service (R&R) area.

Police detected a video recording of the incident that went viral on social media at around 5.30 pm the following day. — Bernama