SEBERANG PERAI, April 16 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) aims to fill all vacancies within its special operations units by 2027 to bolster operational readiness and service delivery, said Deputy Director-General (Operations) Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman.

The department is committed to closing staffing gaps across several critical units, including Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT), Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRNe), Water Rescue (PPDA), Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), and K9 detection teams.

“From now until 2027, the department is committed to fully staffing its special teams to ensure optimal readiness and strengthen their specialised functions,” Ahmad Izram said today.

He was representing the Director-General at the JBPM Penang 2025 Excellent Service Award ceremony.

He said that current staffing levels show shortfalls nationwide, with vacancies in Penang specifically involving the PPDA, EMRS, and Rapid Intervention Motorcycle (RIM) teams.

The department expects to achieve full staffing as early as next year for some sectors.

The initiative is part of a broader transformation under the “KITA BOMBA” approach, introduced to mark JBPM’s 50th anniversary this year. Ahmad Izram pointed out that the department is also upgrading its logistical capacity.

To date, 30 Fire Rescue Tender units and 40 Light Operational Vehicles (LOV) have been distributed nationwide, with another 160 vehicles expected in stages. Of these, 10 LOVs will be allocated to Penang to enhance local logistical support.

Additionally, 6,000 sets of international-standard fire-resistant suits will be supplied in phases by 2027.

The government has approved RM10 million under the 2026 budget for the maintenance of fire quarters nationwide, covering 107 projects and 1,545 units. In Penang, RM466,000 has been allocated for five projects involving 32 units.

Ahmad Izram added that an additional RM10 million has been requested to expand this initiative, while another RM10 million is set aside under the Fire Welfare Fund for station facilities and maintenance.

Amid global economic uncertainties, JBPM has introduced prudent fuel management measures, including optimising vehicle deployment and increasing the use of virtual meetings.

However, Ahmad Izram gave his assurance that emergency response remain the priority.

“The department will not compromise when it comes to emergency duties. Whatever the situation, we will respond and carry out our responsibilities,” he said, clarifying that fuel optimisation only applies to non-operational utility vehicles like vans.

Addressing the recent fire that razed a pre-war building in George Town and claimed two lives, Ahmad Izram stated that investigations are ongoing.

While Penang has its own fire investigation laboratory, cases involving potential electrical causes are sent to the Fire Investigation Vehicle and Electrical Laboratory (FIVEL) in Shah Alam.

“We need to determine whether the fire was caused by wiring issues or electrical equipment,” he said.

He noted that the official cause will only be released after verification with other agencies, including the Energy Commission and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).