Union calls for field clinic at immigration depots amid Covid-19 outbreak

Undocumented migrants are rounded up during a raid conducted by the Immigration Department of Malaysia and the police at the Selayang Baru area May 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — The Peninsular Malaysia Immigration Services Union (KPISM) has called on the relevant authorities to set up field clinics at immigration depots affected by Covid-19 cases.

Its president Norhisham Murujan said the clinic would serve as a reference and to advise on health and safety matters of the immigration officers.

He added the authorities must also ensure there was sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and other disinfection devices for officers on duty.

“KPISM has always viewed seriously the safety and health of Immigration officers on duty across the country including at the depots.

“We would like to stress that our members are on standby for duty all the time, to uphold the given responsibilities, as well as comply with the laws and regulations,” he said in a statement here today.

He added KPISM which represents 14,000 officers nationwide, was satisfied with the measures taken by the department to ensure the safety and well-being of officers on duty at the detention centres in Bukit Jalil, KLIA and Semenyih as they were given priority in preparation of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“There are currently three Covid-19 clusters at the three detention centres and the immigration officers station at the centres were ordered to be quarantined for 14 days while their duties were taken over by other officers,” he said.

Norhisham also defended the raids conducted by the Immigration Department at several enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas to curb illegal immigrants in the country,and said they were only doing their duty as stipulated under the law.

“The influx of illegal immigrants, if left unchecked, would affect the safety of the local communities. The department would continue to flush out illegal immigrants in order to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the country,” he said.

Norhisham added KPISM will continue to support the efforts of the Immigration Department in preparing the SOP to ensure the welfare and the safety of the officers on duty are taken care of. — Bernama