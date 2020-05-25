Senior minister: A million thank yous to Malaysia’s Covid-19 frontliners

Several health workers get ready at the Covid-19 screening area at the Pudu Market in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020. — Picture by Radzi Razak

PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his gratitude to the frontliners still working on Hari Raya Aidilfitri to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said that even during Aidilfitri celebrations, operations like public sanitation, roadblocks and patrolling still needed to be carried out by health, police, army, fire brigade and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel in efforts to fight the pandemic.

“Yesterday (May 24) was the first day of Hari Raya, yet sanitation operations continued to be carried out. It means the frontliners, including hospital personnel, are involved too, and not just the police are carrying out monitoring activities.

“They do not sleep but continue to work. In fact, the firemen and local authorities still continue to carry out their duties.

“A million thanks to all our frontliners, including those not mentioned like the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and RELA personnel,” he said at the daily press conference on the conditional movement control order (CMCO) today.

Ismail Sabri said a total of five sanitation operations involving four zones in two states were carried out yesterday, with four in Sabah and one in Sarawak.

“Since March 30, the Sanitation Ops under the Housing and Local Government Ministry have carried out 7,050 sanitation operations comprising 174 zones, including in 78 yellow and red zones.

“A total of 10,675 premises have been sanitised and they include 2,615 business premises; 3,855 government buildings; 1,578 housing estates including People’s Housing Scheme (PPR); 2,278 public places and 349 supermarkets,” he said. — Bernama