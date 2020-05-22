TNB ready to assist in resolving high bills, says chairman

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, in a statement, said the utility company was aware of the customers’ complaints over the recent spike in their respective bills after the operations were resumed from May 15. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) customers need not worry over the issues of high electricity bills after TNB resumes physical meter reading operations which were temporarily stopped since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, in a statement, said the utility company was aware of the customers’ complaints over the recent spike in their respective bills after the operations were resumed from May 15.

“Don’t worry. TNB has always been fair and sensitive to the grouses of some customers who had received such bills.

“Our Customer Service Officers at the TNB CareLine 1300 88 5454 and Kedai Tenaga are always available to explain further on the calculations and how the billing adjustments are made,” he added.

TNB, prior to this, said the customer’s billing would be adjusted as soon as the meter reading operations resumed.

When physical meter reading was temporarily halted during the MCO, TNB issued estimated bills based on the bill amount for the month before MCO was enforced.

TNB customers could also obtain information on the calculation of bills during the MCO by surfing the TNB website at https://www.tnb.com.my/prihatin.

Following the impact of Covid-19, Mahdzir said on May 14, TNB had introduced a post MCO relief package comprising an Easy Payment Plan (EPP) that offered a postponement of late payment surcharge (until September 30) and an extension of supply disconnection suspension (until July 31).

He said that the package was offered automatically to 7.5 million households.

He added EPP is an addition to the tiered discount of between two per cent and 50 per cent that TNB offered to its customers for electricity usage from April 1, 2020, until September 30, 2020.

“It is hoped that the tiered discount and post-MCO package will ease the burden of the people who are affected due to the Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama