Azmin Ali's eldest sister tested positive to Covid-19

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s eldest sister has reportedly been tested positive to Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The eldest sister of International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has reportedly been tested positive to Covid-19.

This was confirmed by their younger sister Umi Hafilda Ali in a Facebook post earlier today.

“Sad news, my eldest sister is positive with Covid-19 and is now in Hospital Sungai Buloh. May God grant the miracle of recovery, please pray,” she said.

Norlia Ali, 62, is now undergoing treatment and isolation at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

As of yesterday, the total number of positive cases in Malaysia stands at 7,059, with 50 new cases reported yesterday.

Recoverees who have been discharged and allowed to return home is 5,796 cases, or 82.1 per cent of the total number of cases.