Perak MB: Dine-in allowed, public parks open for selected recreational activities

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that the decision whether to allow dine-in or not is still fully dependent on the restaurant’s owners. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 20 — Starting from today, restaurants in Perak will be allowed to have dine-in customers, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

However, Ahmad Faizal said that the decision whether to allow dine-in or not is still fully dependent on the restaurant’s owners.

“We can allow restaurant operators like Restoran Nasi Kandar Vanggey and Restoran Tauge Ayam Lou Wong to operate with dine-in service.

“However, they should only implement it if they are ready to follow the strict standard operating procedures (SOP). If they are not prepared, then it’s better to hold first,” he said in his speech broadcast live from his office at the State Secretariat Building here.

He also reminded the Muslims that they are not allowed to eat in restaurants during the day time in this Ramadan month.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal also said that all the public recreational parks in Perak are opened for the public to carry out selected recreational activities that are allowed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“However, the SOP must be to be followed and the people should maintain social distancing at all times,” he added.