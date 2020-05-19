Senior minister calls for Malaysians to exercise self-control after MCO ends

A woman walks past barbed wire fencing in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur May 19, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — The public must be able to maintain self-discipline once the movement control order (MCO) ends, cautioned Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it is impossible to impose rules and regulations on all aspects of life, citing the recent remarks by the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urging people not to visit family members’ graves during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“He advised people, but it is not a binding rule. We should be prepared to withstand the impact of Covid-19, since it will likely persist for at least another two years or so,” Ismail Sabri said during his daily press conference today.

Adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted the risks posed by the virus could linger for up to five years or at least until a vaccine is found, the minister said it is impossible to extend the MCO for a whole two years.

“Once it fully ends, the standard operating procedures that the public are now accustomed to will no longer be binding.

“As such, we cannot keep on fining or penalising people after the MCO ends. Instead, they should know better. If something is dangerous, then do not do it,” he said.

The MCO was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16, and began on March 18. Now in its fifth phase, the MCO is expected to end on June 9.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s public sanitation efforts have resulted in 6,640 operations since March 30, covering 174 zones including 78 yellow and red zones.

As of yesterday, 92 operations covering 34 yellow and red zones in 12 states were carried out, including 19 in Sabah, 16 in Sarawak, 12 in Johor and 11 in Kedah.