Federal Court upholds death sentence of two men for murder

Justice Ong, in his decision, said the court were in agreement with the judgment of the High Court and Court of Appeal in warranting the conviction against the two men. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — The Federal Court here today upheld the death sentence of two men for the murder of an unemployed man in Butterworth, Penang six years ago.

A three-member bench comprising Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, Puan Sri Zaleha Yusof and Datuk Hasnah Mohammed Hashim dismissed the appeals brought by G. Theeneesh and M. Thurkeswaran.

Justice Ong, in his decision, said the court were in agreement with the judgment of the High Court and Court of Appeal in warranting the conviction against the two men.

He also said there were no merits in the appeal.

Theeneesh, 26, who previously worked in a metal shop and Thurkeswaran, 28, an electrician, were found guilty by the Penang High Court on July 17, 2017, for the murder of B. Muniandy, 37, who was their acquaintance, at Pantai Bersih Bagan Ajam, Butterworth, Penang between 10pm on May 17, 2014 and 1am on May 18, 2014.

They lost their appeal at the Court of Appeal on May 8 last year.

According to the facts of the case, an eyewitness saw Theeneesh beating the deceased with a stick while Thurkeswaran was beating the deceased using his hands.

A pathologist who conducted a post-mortem on the body confirmed that the victim’s death was caused by aspiration with head injury due to blunt trauma.

Deputy public prosecutor Asmah Musa appeared for the prosecution, while Theenesh was represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan and lawyer Dev Kumaraendran appeared for Thurkeswaran. — Bernama