Sarawak PKR Women’s chief latest to quit party

Catherine said the current PKR leadership no longer upholds justice and equality for all. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, May 18 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak women chief Catherine Jok Uvang today announced her resignation from the party with immediate effect.

She said PKR’s leadership has changed over time and no longer upholds justice and equality for all.

“Instead, the party leadership is focusing and propelling on the personal interests and ambitions of certain individuals who are craving for positions and power,” Catherine said in a statement last night.

She said the recent mass sacking and suspension of party members in the state is beyond comprehension and unacceptable to many, especially party members and grassroots supporters in Sarawak.

She said they include “good and credible” Sarawak leaders such as the Selangau MP and Ba’ Kelalan Assemblyman Baru Bian, Batu Lintang Assemblyman See Chee How, former state PKR deputy chairman Baharuddin Mohksen and former state PKR Women chief Nurhanim Mokhsen.

“Such inappropriate action has erased the confidence party members and supporters had for the party and its leadership,” she said.

Apart from being the state PKR Women’s chief, Catherine was also elected as a member of the party’s national council and deputy chairman of the Baram branch.

Others who have left the party include the entire committee of the Stampin and Kanowit branches, chairman of Mas Gading branch Boniface and his deputy Francis Teron Kadap, PKR National Women vice head Voon Shiak Ni and state PKR Youth deputy chief Steve Teo.

Two days ago, state PKR chief Larry Sng had told Malay Mail that he anticipated more members to leave the party in the coming days and weeks.

He said they were supporters of the previous state leadership under Baru.



