In royal address, Agong reveals failed attempt to convince Dr M against resigning during political crisis

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today revealed how he had tried to convince Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad against resigning during the political crisis in February.

The King, in his opening address of the first meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament, detailed how he found out Dr Mahathir’s intention to resign after consenting to have an audience with the former prime minister on the evening of February 24.

“In that meeting, I had asked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad not to resign but he was adamant with his decision.

“Then, I, with a sad heart, I had to agree and respect his decision,” said the Agong during his address this morning.

Following Dr Mahathir’s resignation, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said he then had to appoint a new prime minister as required under the Federal Constitution — someone who commands the support of the majority of Parliamentary lawmakers.

His Majesty then explained how he then conducted one-on-one meetings with all the MPs, requesting them to nominate a lawmaker as the next potential prime minister, to gauge which leader commanded the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

“What is for sure is that every competition will have its ending. The country’s political crisis cannot be left to continue for a prolonged period without an ending in sight.

“Because of that, after going through all the mentioned processes, and in line with the Federal Constitution, I found that the honourable Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin commanded the majority support from the members of the Dewan Rakyat and so qualified to be appointed as the eighth prime minister,” said the Agong during his address.

Sultan Abdullah added he remained confident that the administration, led by Muhyiddin, would steer the country to greater heights.

“My advice is to exercise this trust with honesty and responsibility and never ignore the wellbeing of the rakyat,” he said.

Today’s one-day Parliament sitting concluded after the King’s address, with the next session scheduled to begin on July 13.