Cabinet ministers, MPs arrive at Parliament

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar arrives for the opening of the first meeting for the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Vehicles carrying Members of Parliament and Cabinet ministers began arriving at the Parliament House here from 9am to attend the opening ceremony of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament, today.

Their movement was being strictly controlled by the Royal Malaysia Police personnel, with every vehicle was being thoroughly inspected at the main gate.

Almost 100 local and foreign media practitioners had also flocked outside the building from as early as 7.30am to cover the event.

The one-day sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivering his Royal Address. — Bernama