‘Dine-in’ allowed to for 8,800 premises in Penang starting tomorrow

Customers queue for takeaway at Restoran Nasi Kandar Ali, Jalan Todak, Penang on May 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 17 — About 8,800 more premises in the state are allowed to provide dine-in services starting tomorrow under Phase 2 of the Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said this brings the number of premises permitted to offer dine-in services during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period to a total of 9,682 premises statewide.

“Out of that number, 3,200 are under the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) (excluding pubs and bars) while 5,592 premises are under the Seberang Prai City Council ((MBSP),” he said at an online media conference today.

He said on May 15, under Phase 1, 720 premises on the island and 167 establishments in Seberang Perai were given permission to provide dine-in services.

“Premises that are allowed to operate are those in shopping malls, hotels and franchise restaurants,” he said.

On May 13, the state government announced food premises in hotels, supermarkets and fast food chains in the state were allowed in stages to resume operations for dine-in customers beginning May 15, and must adhere to the 14-step standard operating procedure. — Bernama