SPM, SVM, STPM and STAM students, priority when school reopens, says PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The government will be giving priority to those taking their SPM, SVM, STPM and STAM examinations once school reopens.

In his Teacher’s Day address today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that those taking these examinations will be the first ones allowed in school.

“When school reopens, as a start, we will give priority to students who are sitting for their SPM, SVM, SSTPM and STAM examinations to attend schools first.

“This is to ensure that the standard operating procedure (SOP) from the Health Ministry on social distancing and personal hygiene is observed.

“The SOP covers all procedures from the moment the student arrives in school, their movement to the classroom, sitting arrangements in the classrooms, the movement to the canteens, and many other aspects,” said Muhyiddin.

Furthermore, the prime minister pointed out that digital learning utilising the various online platforms will be strengthened from time to time.

He predicted that the future of education lies in the virtual world and that teachers should increase their skills and knowledge to better serve their students.

Muhyiddin believes that the new normal will be home-based learning and that is something that the teachers must adapt to.