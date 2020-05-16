National Education Development Plan successful in pulling Malaysian from bottom third ranking

The prime minister said the National Education Development Plan was successful in pulling the country out of the bottom third position. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysia is targeting to be in the top three of the international education system ranking after pulling itself out of the bottom third position back in 2012.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told the nation today during his Teacher’s Day address that the National Education Development Plan was successful in pulling the country out of the bottom third position.

“Our students’ achievements in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) examinations for mathematics have increased to 440 points in 2019 from 421 points in 2012.

“Our students have also achieved better results in the Science subject with an increase to 438 points last year from 420 points in 2012. I want to congratulate all teachers for contributing to this achievement,” said Muhyiddin.

However, he acknowledged that Malaysia’s education quality still falls short of the average for OECD countries.

He called upon teachers to strive harder to ensure that Malaysia’s standard of education continues to rise.

Muhyiddin added that Malaysia still has five years under the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025 to hit the top three in the international education system ranking.