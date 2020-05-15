PMO: RM300 Aidilfitri aid for Felda, Felcra, Risda settlers

A total of 113,000 Felda settlers will receive a RM300 Aidilfitri special aid, which the payment would be made from May 18. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A total of 113,000 Felda settlers will receive a RM300 Aidilfitri special aid, which the payment would be made from May 18.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said the special aid will also be given to 90,000 Felcra settlers in the B40 category and 292,000 Risda smallholders who are cultivating on an area of not more than 2.5 hectares.

This will involve an estimated allocation of RM148 million.

“The government is providing special Aidilfitri aid after considering the global commodity prices such as oil palm and rubber, which have fallen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The situation has directly affected the income of nearly 500,000 settlers, participants and smallholders under Felda, Risda and Felcra across the country,” said the statement here today.

The government hopes that this special aid will ease the burden of the affected individuals, especially in preparing for the Aidilfitri, it said. — Bernama