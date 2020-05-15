Former BN party Gerakan declares support for Muhyiddin as PM

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau speaks to the press during a press conference at Bayan Baru Wet Market March 11, 2019. — Picture By Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The independent Gerakan party has thrown its support behind Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, saying Malaysia should focus on the current economic turmoil stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau said in an online press conference today that the country’s leaders should not be playing politics at this time and should place its attention on national recovery and ensuring the well-being of her citizens.

“Everyone knows that right now we are facing a serious challenge from the Covid-19 pandemic which has also led to our economic downturn. Therefore, Malaysia needs a stable political environment for economic recovery and to fight off Covid-19.

“Our focus must be on strengthening the economy, taking care of our people and not to play politics. For the people and the country, Gerakan fully supports Tan Sri Muhyiddin as our prime minister. We have seen his performance since taking over on February 29 and we think it is satisfactory,” he said.

Lau lauded the various movement control orders that were enforced to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious disease.

When asked if his party will join the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, however, Lau simply said their main focus right now is to support Muhyiddin.

He added that the party will back anyone who has the public’s interest at heart and shares the same ideologies as the multi-racial party.

Gerakan's support for Muhyiddin is purely moral, however, as the party has no elected lawmakers in its ranks.

The head of the former Barisan Nasional (BN) member also adamantly maintained that his party’s belief is in a multi-racial Malaysia despite its declared support for the leader of a predominantly-Malay coalition.

After coming to power unelected, Muhyiddin is now facing twin challenges against his leadership of the country and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

His predecessor, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, successfully submitted a motion of no-confidence against him in the Dewan Rakyat, although it is unclear when — if ever — this will make it into the House.

Dr Mahathir’s son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, is also mounting a challenge for Muhyiddin’s presidency in Bersatu.

On the home front, even Muhyiddin’s so-called allies in Umno have been openly critical, including Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan who said PN was only a temporary arrangement.



