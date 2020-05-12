PM hails ‘national heroes, heroines’ on Nurses Day

Medical personnel are seen at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The sacrifies nurses made in a time when the country is facing the threats of the deadly Covid-19 is indeed commendable, according to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, in his speech in conjunction with the International Nurses Day today, said not many people have the strength and patience to deal with such challenging and high-risk work.

“Every year on this date, nurses around the world are being celebrated in appreciation of their contributions to the healthcare sector.

“This year, however, the celebration is more meaningful, not only for the nurses in Malaysia, but across the globe.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my highest appreciation to all nurses in the country. You are our national heroes and heroines!” he said in a posting on his official Facebook and Twitter today.

The International Nurses Day is observed around the world on May 12 each year.

This year’s celebration was themed “A Voice to Lead: Nursing The World To Health”. — Bernama