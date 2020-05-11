Ismail Sabri: Govt to distribute 32.6 million face masks to all households in the country

A lady is seen adjusting her masks along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur. Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the face masks will be distributed to a total of 8.16 million households in the country. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, May 11 — Putrajaya has prepared 32.6 million face masks to be distributed to all Malaysians, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He said the face masks will be distributed to a total of 8.16 million households in the country.

“The face masks have already been given out in full to the state and district disaster management committees through 162 district offices will be distributed to the households,” he said in his daily press conference today.

The minister also reassured Malaysians that there are sufficient basic necessities to meet the needs of everyone in the country throughout Ramadan.

He said the enforcement team from the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry has conducted checks on 25 types of supplies in 1,052 premises including 839 retailers, 183 wholesalers and 30 manufacturers.

“Action will be taken against any business, whether at the production, manufacturing, wholesale or retail level, tries to take the opportunity to increase the prices of basic needs,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MOA), through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), has started distribution of daily basic necessities such as fruits, vegetables, fish and meat.

“From March 18 until last night, FAMA’s distribution channel involved 1,882 farmers, 1,700 entrepreneurs and 11 supermarkets,” he said.

He said FAMA’s efforts are expected to benefit 2.81 million consumers.