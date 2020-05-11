Health D-G: ‘20 visitors’ during Aidilfitri refers only to family members, must take into account size of homes

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number refers only to family members rather than social visitors, amid concerns of open house events during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Ministry of Health said today that the “20 visitors per home” rule for Aidilfitri is not an absolute number, and must take into consideration the size of one’s domicile to ensure social distancing above all.

Speaking at his daily briefing, its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number refers only to family members rather than social visitors, amid concerns of open house events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also stressed that Malaysians must prioritise the health of senior citizens who are more vulnerable to the infection, and advised the public to just skip such visits if they may endanger the demographic.

“In an apartment, 20 people is already breaching the social distancing standard operating procedure (SOP) because it is already a confined space and crowded space — two out of the three Cs. What is important is the social distancing.

“When you have family members visiting, make sure you protect the senior citizens — our parents and grandparents who are above 60. No handshakes, no kissing. Before entering the house, sanitise your hand with soap and water or a sanitiser.

“If you live in small apartments, why don’t you stagger your family visits instead of having a large gathering at one go,” Dr Noor Hisham advised.

He then reminded Malaysians that the highest risk group belongs to those aged 65 and above, with those of that age suffering from non-communicable diseases being the worst of the lot.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said authorities will ease restrictions for travelling during the festive season within the same state but with a maximum of only 20 people allowed in the same place at the same time.

However, Malaysians will not be allowed to travel home for Hari Raya, Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aidilfitri or Hari Raya falls on May 24 to 25 while Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai fall on May 30 to 31 and June 1 to 2 respectively. The prime minister also announced a four-week extension to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until June 9.