Why remand Patrick Teoh when he’s cooperating? Ambiga asks Johor cops

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan speaks during a forum in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan said today she is concerned over the detainment of radio personality and actor Patrick Teoh over comments he allegedly made against Johor’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

She argued that Teoh had cooperated with the police, and therefore there was no need to remand him for three days.

“What is happening to @patrickteoh is deeply troubling. What is the need for remand when he cooperated with the police?” she posted on her Twitter account, tagging Teoh’s account.

“Patrick is 73 years and does not deserve to be held in custody. More so at this time when it could pose a danger to his health,” she added, referring to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambiga’s sentiments were echoed by MP for Petaling Jaya Datuk Maria Chin Abdullah.

“Totally agree. Please release him,” Maria posted, quoting Ambiga’s tweet.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said earlier today Teoh has been remanded for three days starting today until May 12 to facilitate investigations.

He said the state police received a report from the public alleging that the 73-year-old suspect had allegedly insulted Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, and the Johor royal institution in a Facebook post under the name “Patrick Teoh”.

Ayob Khan said police have initiated investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and improper content, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both,

He reminded the public not to misuse application services to spread “fake news” that will cause discontent, threaten and also touch on sensitivities.