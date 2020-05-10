Patrick Teoh remanded for three days over alleged insults of TMJ

Patrick Teoh has been remanded for three days by the Johor police for allegedly insulting the state’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. ― File picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 10 — Local radio personality and actor Patrick Teoh has been remanded for three days by the Johor police for allegedly insulting the state’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Teoh has been remanded for three days starting today until May 12 to facilitate investigations.

“On Friday, the state police received a report from the public alleging that the 73-year-old suspect had allegedly insulted Tunku Ismail, popularly known as TMJ, and the Johor royal institution in a Facebook post under the name “Patrick Teoh”.

“Acting on the police report, a team from the Johor police contingent’s Commercial Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspect, who is said to be a radio personality and actor, at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters yesterday.

“Police also seized a laptop belonging to the suspect who was later brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court for his remand proceedings today,” Ayob Khan said in a statement today.

He was responding to earlier media reports that Teoh had allegedly re-shared an old video of Tunku Ismail and others dressed in military fatigues and handling firearms that were posted last year.

It was learnt that Teoh was alleged to have also posted obscenities when he shared the video in a now deleted post through his Facebook page on Thursday.

It was also reported that Teoh was earlier called to the Petaling Jaya Commercial Crime Investigation Department to have his statement recorded.

Ayob Khan said police have initiated investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and improper content, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both,

He reminded the public not to misuse application services to spread fake news that will cause discontent, threaten and also touch on sensitivities.