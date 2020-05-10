New Covid-19 cases climb slightly as Malaysia extends relaxed partial lockdown by a month

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are 67 new Covid-19 cases today as the CMCO is extended by four weeks to June 9. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Malaysia reported 67 new Covid-19 cases today as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin announced that the controlled movement control order (CMCO) is extended by four weeks to June 9.

This was a slight increase from 54 new cases yesterday, and continuing the trend of 68 new cases on Friday.

Out of the 67 cases, 49 are non-Malaysians. This brings the national total to 6,656, with 1,525 active cases and 96 recoveries discharged.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) also wishes to report that there are no deaths today,” director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during the ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

MORE TO COME