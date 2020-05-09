Unity minister dissolves Consultative Council for People’s Harmony, dismisses all members

The Consultative Council for People’s Harmony council was formed during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, under the stewardship of former national unity minister P. Waytha Moorthy as a replacement to Barisan Nasional’s National Unity Consultative Council. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Consultative Council for People’s Harmony (CCPH) has been dissolved with immediate effect, with all its members informed of their terminations early this morning.

The terminations came by way of an official letter issued and signed by the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique informing the members of the council’s cessation, which Malay Mail sighted.

The termination letter first touched on how a new government and Cabinet was formed on March 10 this year, along with the creation of a new National Unity Ministry.

“However, as the National Unity Ministry is being restructured, the government has decided to dissolve the Consultative Council for People’s Harmony and terminate the membership of this Council with immediate effect,” the letter said.

The minister then expressed her and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s thanks to the members for their past service.

When contacted, former deputy chairman Datuk Halimah Mohd Said confirmed receiving her termination letter this morning.

“Well, I got my letter early this morning, apparently it was sent to all the 12 members early this morning.

“It says dissolution and termination, so it is quite obvious that the council has been dismantled and it is no longer in existence; it had a very short life,” said Halimah when contacted.

The council was formed during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, under the stewardship of former national unity minister P. Waytha Moorthy as a replacement to Barisan Nasional’s National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC).

