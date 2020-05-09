CMCO: Almost 150,000 business premises in Selangor registered with SELangkah

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Shah Alam March 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 9 — Almost 150,000 business entities have adopted the online contact registration system, ‘SELangkah: Langkah Masuk Dengan Selamat’, an initiative for Covid-19 contact tracing introduced by the Selangor state government on Monday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that as of yesterday, 148,432 business premises had been using the SELangkah system including SP Setia Berhad, 7-Eleven convenience stores, and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf cafe chains in Selangor.

He told reporters this after presenting a contribution of 3,000 copies of Quran from Restu Foundation to frontline workers in the state.

Also present were Restu Foundation executive chairman Datuk Abdul Latiff Mirasa, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin and Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis.

The SELangkah initiative aims to facilitate the registration of individuals entering any premises in the state to protect the business operators and customers during the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO). It also intends to aid the state health department in contact tracing should new Covid-19 infections occur at the premises concerned. — Bernama