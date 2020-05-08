No Covid-19 case at Econsave Taman Daya, says Johor Health Dept

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 8 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) today denied allegations on social media that the Taman Daya Econsave supermarket had been ordered shut after a Covid-19 case was detected there.

Its director Dr Aman Rabu said Econsave Taman Daya was handed a closure order in accordance to Section 11 Food Act 1983 (Amended 2004) starting from May 6-11 for cleaning works following rodent and cockroach infestations.

“However, the premise (Econsave Taman Daya) was reopened on May 7 (yesterday) when enforcement officers were satisfied with the cleaning exercise,” he said in a statement uploaded on JKNJ’s Facebook today.

Dr Aman advised the public to stop spreading unverified news to prevent alarm or confusion in the community. — Bernama