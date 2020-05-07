Felda distributes aid worth RM6.7m to settlers affected by MCO

Felda director-general Datuk Dr Othman Omar said the process to distribute aid worth RM50 each, comprising items such as rice, sugar and cooking oil, which began yesterday until May 13, will be done through its D’Mart stores. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has begun distributing RM5.6 million worth of essential goods to 112,638 of its settlers affected by the movement control order, its director-general Datuk Othman Omar said.

He said the process to distribute aid worth RM50 each, comprising items such as rice, sugar and cooking oil, which began yesterday until May 13, will be done through its D’Mart stores.

Besides this, a further RM1.1 million will be contributed to the Food Centre for Settlement Community (PMKR) that will be used to purchase and distribute food packs to more than 28,000 settlers and eligible family members from the new generation.

PMKR was set up by the Settlers Consultation Committee to assist settlers affected by the enforcement of the MCO.

“Although the Conditional movement control order (CMCO) is now in force and the public can now go to work, there are many who are still facing financial constraints.

“Felda will continue to help ease the burden of the settlers by ensuring they have continued food supply,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama