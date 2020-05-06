Senior minister: Approved interstate travel to begin in phases from tomorrow

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Those allowed to leave the city for other states will begin doing so from tomorrow, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In his daily press briefing here, Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said that four days from tomorrow till May 10 have been allocated for such interstate travel.

“To enable those who are stranded to travel across states to return to their homes, or from KL to their homes outside of KL, or from KL for example, to fetch their families who are trapped in their villages, to be brought back to KL.

“Tomorrow, May 7, is allocated for those stranded in KL to return to their homes in other states. The whole day of tomorrow.

“Also, from KL, to fetch their families, kids perhaps, which I have said before. During the holiday season, they are sent to stay in hometowns with their grandparents, and suddenly, the Movement Control Order (MCO) is enforced. Their children too have been with their grandparents or families in villages, so they (parents) want to fetch their children, and they are allowed to do so,” he said, adding that parents must pick up their children and family members and return back home to KL.

Ismail also reminded travellers to apply for approval via the Gerak Malaysia app, in which they must notify authorities of their travel plans.

For those who wish to stay on at their destinations for a day or two before returning, Ismail said they must still abide by the schedule set by the police.

“For example, they want to go fetch their children in Pahang, and for Pahang , the date has been fixed for travels from Pahang to KL (so they must follow the dates given),” he said, adding that the government however, encourages travellers to return home to KL, soonest.

Ismail announced that on May 8, those in Perak, Johor and Kelantan would be allowed to travel at the same time, adding that this was because each of their trips are different.

Those from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Pahang would be allowed to travel on May 9, while those in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu can start travelling on May 10.

Ismail said that all those who would be travelling would only be allowed to stop at the R&R areas for toilet break, and all other facilities including eateries and prayer rooms will be closed over the entire four-day period.

Ismail said that loitering around the R&R is also not allowed.

“If only one person needs to use the toilet, and if there are four people in the vehicle, the three others must remain in the car and the authorities would be present in the R&R to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said, adding that this also applies for those who would like to take a break after a long drive.

Ismail said that petrol stations along the highways would operate beginning 6am till midnight, to facilitate travellers.