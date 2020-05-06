Are home renovations and utility repairs allowed during CMCO? Yes, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government has never barred repairs especially, since they are crucial for household maintenance. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Home renovations as well as utility repairs may be carried out, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In his daily press briefing, the defence minister said that the government has never barred repairs especially, since they are crucial for household maintenance.

“Actually, renovation is allowed, but maybe, there was some confusion, that is in condominiums; strata properties only allow tenants (to do renovation). Rightfully, owners should also be allowed.

“The letter which I got yesterday, is from an owner, because owners are not allowed to carry out renovations, while tenants can. So confusions like this, we will address them.

“From before, we never barred upgrading or repairs. Things which involve utilities like water, electricals and even telephone lines are also allowed,” he said, adding that the list also includes internet connectivity issues.

Last month, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that companies with G1 and G2 grades will be allowed to resume construction work under the movement control order (MCO) if they have obtained permission to operate from the government.

The senior minister, when asked if home renovations would be allowed to resume under the exceptions granted to the construction sector by the government, answered in the affirmative, saying these projects are usually undertaken by smaller entities who are among those allowed to operate.

However, Fadillah, during a press conference broadcasted “live” on local television channels, stressed that these G1 or G2 companies must first obtain permission via the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (Miti) application process.

He explained that for companies within the construction sector, applications would be reviewed by Miti and the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Authority (CIDB) which will decide if applicants fulfill all the required criteria and prerequisites.