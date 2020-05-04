Umno VP: Govt should have consulted states before decision on CMCO

Khaled said Putrajaya's failure to consult state governments on CMCO indicates significant weaknesses in its leadership, strategy and coordination related to the national economic recovery. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin today accused the federal government of failing to get approval from all the states before arriving at a decision to open all economic sectors beginning today, under the conditional movement control order (CMCO.

Khaled said such an important decision should have been discussed with all state governments first.

“It is obvious that the senior minister in charge of economic affairs failed to discuss, consult and seek consensus from all state governments before the decision was announced.

“These failures indicate significant weaknesses in leadership, strategy and coordination related to the national economic recovery,” he wrote in a Facebook posting today.

Eight states, including Sabah, Sarawak, Penang, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan, Selangor and Pahang have decided not to follow the CMCO announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Khaled said that the states have taken precautionary measures by not allowing the business and trade sectors to operate as recommended because they do not have a 'soft landing exit strategy'.

“While the decision of the federal government in this regard is believed to have been made with the best scientific advice and with reliable data, however, its implementation strategy is flawed and inclusive,” he added.

Khaled also said that the government decision has complicated business and trade, with the Malaysian economy made up various sectors requiring cross-state dealings.

“What has happened is a bad start and has affected people's confidence in the administration of the Perikatan Nasional.

“The Cabinet must take the example of this incident. A new narrative in our system of federalism has emerged.

“The federal government's relationship with the states in the Federation has revealed 'the new normal'. The era in which all the dominions of the federal government have ended,” he said.