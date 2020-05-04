CMCO: Roadblocks reduced, police to focus on crime prevention patrols

An FRU personnel mans a roadblock on Jalan PJU 7/1 in Petaling Jaya April 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) which came into force today not only allowed almost all economic and social sectors to reopen, but saw roadblocks being reduced.

Although roadblocks have been reduced, this does not mean that those who disobey the rules during the CMCO will be let off easy by the police instead they can still be subject to legal action.

With the implementation of the CMCO, the police will restructure roadblock operations with blocks being set up only at specific locations besides focus on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), in addition to crime prevention and border control operations.

A check by Bernama around the country found that roadblocks have been reduced as vehicles begin to fill the roads, especially in the country’s capital and state capitals, following the re-opening of almost all economic sectors and businesses from today. But the movement of vehicles was seen to be smooth.

In Kelantan, state police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan had previously set up roadblocks at 36 locations but after the CMCO came into force, the blocks were reduced to just 19 with personnel previously serving on roadblocks carrying out crime prevention patrols. — Bernama