Selangor MB: Exercise allowed in community parks only, still no dine-ins during CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — No restaurants or eateries in Selangor are allowed to conduct dine-in services for their customers despite Putrajaya’s decision to relax the movement control order (MCO) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) tomorrow.

In a press statement today, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that food outlets, stalls and business premises are allowed to operate from 7am in the morning to 10pm at night, but their operations are limited to takeaways and deliveries starting on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Meanwhile, businesses without premises such as roadside stalls and food trucks are allowed to operate after the original deadline for the fourth phase of the MCO, which is on May 12, 2020, to ensure that local authorities have enough time to prepare for social distancing and contact tracing.

However, night markets, morning markets, carnivals, Ramadan Bazaars and Aidilfitri celebrations are still banned as instructed by Putrajaya.

“For the social sector, the public is allowed to exercise at fields or community parks, but must maintain social distancing. Activities in public parks such as the Shah Alam Lake Gardens, Taman Jaya and Tasik Cempaka are still not allowed.

“All indoor recreational facilities and indoor sports such as swimming pools and gymnasiums must still remain closed. Hiking activities such as on Bukit Gasing is still prohibited. The local authorities will issue a notice on which public parks are prohibited during the MCO period,” said Amirudin.

The state government had a series of meetings before and after the CMCO announcement made by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 1.

Those involved in the meeting include Selangor’s National Security Council, Selangor Task Force Covid-19, Selangor’s Covid-19 Action Room, mayors, municipal council chairmen and local authorities.

Touching on the construction sector, Amirudin said that they are allowed to operate at their maximum capacity, but the firms must prepare a Covid-19 Infection Safety Action Plan and obtain local authority’s approval first.

The Pakatan Harapan-led Selangor is now the latest state to join the bandwagon in defying the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration’s plan to ease up on the MCO.

With Selangor’s decision, half the states in Malaysia have decided against implementing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s CMCO.

The other states with similar decisions include PN-led Sarawak, PH-led Kedah, PN-led Pahang, PH-led Negri Sembilan, PH-led Penang and PH-led Sabah.