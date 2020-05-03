Covid-19: Body temperature checks among rules for Rapid KL train rides during CMCO

All Rapid KL train users will be required to follow certain passenger movement control measures beginning tomorrow to ensure social distancing and avoiding congestion at platforms and on trains. — Picture courtesy of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — All Rapid KL train users will be required to follow certain passenger movement control measures beginning tomorrow to ensure social distancing and avoiding congestion at platforms and on trains.

According to a notice posted on Rapid KL’s social media channels, only a certain number of passengers will be allowed to board the train, hence a longer than usual waiting time is expected.

“Body temperature checks will be carried out before passengers are allowed to enter the station, and passengers with high body temperature should avoid using public transport.

“Station officials will also control the movement of passengers before or after the automatic gates. Passengers are also advised to always wear facemasks and use disinfectants,” it said, adding that markers were placed at platforms and onboard trains to assist passengers to practise social distancing.

A spokesman for Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) when contacted said that the rules issued by Rapid KL were based on guidelines set by the Ministry of Transport.

The government announced today that public transport was only allowed to operate at half the capacity under the conditional movement control order to ensure social distancing was observed. — Bernama