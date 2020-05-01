PM: Almost all economic sectors, businesses can reopen May 4, subject to conditions

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking about the fourth phase of the MCO in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Come May 4, almost all economic sectors and businesses would be allowed to reopen subject to strict conditions in what is termed a conditional movement control order (CMCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

In his Labour Day address today, Muhyiddin said that the government can no longer afford to carry on with the extended movement control order (MCO) imposed on businesses, which has dealt a significant blow to the nation’s economy.

He said that the government has been suffering RM2.4 billion in losses daily during the MCO, adding that the losses to date are estimated at RM63 billion, with another RM35 billion to come, should the MCO be extended longer.

“I realise you are all worried. I am worried too, and in some nations too, when the lockdown ended, the number of Covid-19 positive cases increased exponentially.

“We must find ways to balance between healing the nation’s economy and addressing Covid-19.

“Based on advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH), and based on collected data, and the best practice guide stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the government has decided to reopen economic sectors cautiously, by implementing stringent health standard operating procedures (SOPs), beginning May 4.

MORE TO COME