Electrical shops among allowed to operate five days a week in Kedah

ALOR SETAR, April 30 — The Kedah state government has allowed hardware stores and shops selling electrical and electronics products, vehicle spare parts and agriculture inputs to operate five days a week during the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO) which began yesterday.

State Industrial and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew said these shops are now allowed to operate from Sundays to Thursdays, compared to just two days a week — Mondays and Thursdays — previously.

“Their operating hours are as per pre-MCO. If they operated between 9am to 5pm before then they are to operate within that period.

“The operating hours are also must be between 8am and 8pm,” he said in a statement here.

Tan said the matter was agreed at the state Covid-19 special security committee chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today.

As for other sectors such as convenience stores and petrol stations, their operating hours remain from 8am to 8pm, he said.

“On economic sectors to be allowed to operate without restriction, we are still waiting for further explanation and standard operating procedure from the federal government,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Ministry of Health had recommended for the economic sectors to be reopened first before considering lifting the MCO for other services. — Bernama