Lukanisman Awang Sauni appointed Seda chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) Malaysia has announced the appointment of Lukanisman Awang Sauni as the authority's new chairman effective April 16.

He is Sibuti Member of Parliament and a member of the parliamentary caucus on young voices and leadership awareness for parliamentary reforms.

“Tuan Lukanisman is strongly committed to social works and is actively bidding for the Niah Cave to be recognised as one of Unesco’s World Heritage site,” Seda said in a statement.

Prior to joining Seda Malaysia, he was an officer with the Special Affairs Department (Jasa), Ministry of Information and Multimedia and ended his service as the Divisional Head of the Department.

Seda Malaysia looks forward to Lukanisman’s leadership to bring the country's sustainable energy agenda to greater heights, it added. — Bernama