Deputy health minister and Perak exco fined RM1,000 each for breaching MCO (VIDEO)

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak exco Razman Zakaria (left) arrive at the Magistrate’s Court in Gerik April 28, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GERIK, April 28 — Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, together with Perak executive councillor (exco) Razman Zakaria and 13 other individuals were fined RM1,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here for defying the movement control order (MCO) by attending a lunch gathering in Lenggong on April 17.

Magistrate Norhidayati Mohammad Nasroh handed down the sentence after all 15 pleaded guilty to the charge, in a proceeding that lasted about 30 minutes.

The court also ordered them to serve a one-month jail term if they fail to pay the fine.

The 13 other individuals were identified as Noor Azman Ghazali, 59, Mohd Hanif Abd Karim, 37, Ahmad Rosman Razali, 44, Abu Bakar Ansar Rahmat, 45, Mohamad Syahril Md Suki, 25, Azizol Mat Nor, 36, Sallehuddin Abdullah, 45, Rosaidi Mat Zudin, 39, Yusree Mahiyar, 36, Mohd Taufik Jamaludin, 42, Azroy Enzany Mohd Kher, 41, Haizulilail Mohamad, 52, and Mohd Hasrol Hasim, 39.

They were charged for gathering at Dewan Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Lid Dakwah Wal Imamah in Kampung Luat, Lenggong on April 17 between 6 to 7pm.

In doing so, they were in violation of Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which is being enforced under the MCO.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Azhar Mokthar prosecuted while counsel Nor Zahari Ismail represented all the 15 accused.

Earlier, Dr Noor Azmi, who is also Bagai Serai MP, and Gunung Semanggol assemblyman Razman, who is also State Education, Human Capital, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society committee chairman, arrived at the court at 9.25am in separate vehicles.

A large number of policemen and media practitioners were spotted at the court complex. However, social distancing was practiced throughout the proceeding, with only three reporters allowed to enter the courtroom.

Dr Noor Azmi, when met after the proceeding, apologised for violating the law and said that he will be more careful when carrying out his duties in the future.

“The matter is over now. I will try not to repeat this mistake again and be more careful in the future,” he told reporters briefly before leaving.