Six individuals fined RM800 for defying MCO to attend Ramadan feast

TAWAU, April 27 — A family of four and two others fined RM800 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today after they pleaded guilty to defying the movement control order (MCO) to attend a Ramadan feast, five days ago.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus meted out the fine on Abdurrasad Arsad, 60; Salbiah Bain, 64; Raman Abdurrasad, 36; Rozana Abdurrasad, 28; Salmawati Safar, 27; and Mohd Arifin Saiful, 23.

The court also ordered them to serve 10 days in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

The group of six was accused of boarding a van to attend a feast at Simpang Tanah Merah Kampung Merotai Besar here at 1.50 pm, April 23.

They had violated Rule 6(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which carries a maximum RM1,000 fine and up to six months jail, or both if convicted.

Prosecuting officer ASP Dg Nor Azarinawaty Ag Kachee conducted the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented. — Bernama